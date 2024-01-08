MANILA -- After the success of their romantic movie "I Love Lizzy," Kapamilya stars Barbie Imperial and Carlo Aquino are set to captivate audiences once again with their on-screen chemistry.

Imperial recently took to Instagram to share her excitement for her upcoming project, along with a new look that left her fans excited.

Imperial shared a photo of her new haircut, with the caption, "New hair for new year and new role.”

The actress revealed that she had to chop off her hair in preparation for an upcoming role.

“I’m doing another movie with Carlo Aquino again. We had a meeting and naisip namin ibahin 'yung look and ibang iba talaga kay Lizzy so we went for a super simple look which is short hair and we are gonna shoot the movie in Japan,” she said.

As Imperial gears up for this new project, she remains optimistic about her career prospects for 2024.

Imperial also expressed her happiness for her ex-boyfriend, Diego Loyzaga, who recently announced that he has become a father. “I'm actually super happy for him kasi tagal na rin niya sinasabi na dream niya talaga magkaroon ng baby so when that happened, of course, siyempre initial na reaction mo magugulat ka but I was really happy for him,” she said.

Imperial also cleared that they’re not on speaking terms but the actress revealed that she and Loyzaga's mother Teresa have maintained a cordial connection.

