'ASAP Natin 'To' debuts its new studio set on Sunday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — "ASAP Natin 'To" unveiled a new studio set in its first live episode of 2023 on Sunday.

The iconic variety show opened its January 8 episode with an all-star number featuring viral hits, giving viewers a thorough look at the refurbished studio.

Aside from the sprawling stage, the fresh setup includes LED panels shaped like an arc, as well as an oval-shaped screen that parts in the middle.

For mainstay Gary Valenciano, the new set signals a new start. "We're doing this show live which means, it's back to work na talaga. For all of us, back to reality na," he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Regine Velasquez added she hopes that their viewers can still find time to relax — and be entertained by watching "ASAP" — as they begin their week.

"Kaya sa mga naghahanap pa ng sign na kailangan nang bumalik sa trabaho, eto na 'yun. Sabi nga ni Rihanna, 'Werk, werk, werk, werk, werk'!"

"Kalma lang muna kasi puwede namang bukas na because Sunday naman ngayon," she said.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.