Precious Paula Nicole leads 'Drag Race PH' cast in UK convention

Photos from Precious Paula Nicole, Prince, and Corazon's Twitter accounts.

MANILA — Precious Paula Nicole led the cast of "Drag Race Philippines" for the drag convention in the United Kingdom held this weekend.

During the DragCon UK with other drag queens from the hit competition series "Drag Race", Precious was joined by Corazon and Prince.

Filipina queens Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture, from "Canada's Drag Race" seasons 2 and 3, respectively, were also present at the event.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3, and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), Rock M. Sakura (Season 12), Anetra, and Aura Mayari (Season 15) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand” along with "Canada's Drag Race" stars Kyne (season 1), Stephanie Prince (season 2 and Canada vs. The World), and Kimmy Couture (season 3).

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

