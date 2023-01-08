Liza Diño, Ice Seguerra celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Photo from Liza Diño.

MANILA — Liza Diño and Ice Seguerra celebrated Sunday their 8th wedding anniversary.

"So here we are celebrating that fateful day ten years ago when we met (again) and decided to take the plunge and be 'guinea pigs' to that thing called FOREVER," Diño said in a lengthy Facebook post.

"We were idealists then -- promising to each other that we would not be like other couples na after ilang years together, hindi na sweet sa isa't isa. We said ours would be different," she added.

"We also said that love shouldn't be too hard to give and when it feels like you have to work for it, then may problema kayong dalawa. Boy, were we so wrong!"

Diño said that she first felt that loving would be easy but it they were faced with challenges.

"Because ten years after that fateful day, you and I both realized that LOVE is a conscious decision that we make every single day in the last ten years," Diño said.

"Not just during the good times, when we say sweet nothings to each other but most especially during the hard times when hindi tayo sweet sa isa't isa, or when it feels that it's becoming too much work ... like when we are in a situation where one can choose to walk away," she added.

"But we don't ... or when we choose to stay, even if we have to argue and confront the hard stuff about us ... when we are willing to reach out and communicate until we get to the root cause of things, even if we have to stay up all night or even count days and weeks just so we can resolve our issues. And be willing to work things out."

She thanked Seguerra for being patient despite all the hurdles in life.

"Love is most present when we choose each other over ourselves.

People may think that just because they see a lot of photos of us laughing, hugging, kissing, singing, and dancing that ours is such a perfect relationship," Diño said.

"But just like any other couple, we have had more than our fair share of challenges and hardships that tested our relationship -- how much we love each other, how much we're willing to stay together, and how much we're able to withstand all these trials that come our way -- knowing that at the end of the day, we will come out as better people, more equipped to love each other the way we should be loved," she added.

"Yes, our love is far from perfect. But we have managed to find perfection in the imperfect because I truly believe that LOVE IS AN UNCONDITIONAL COMMITMENT TO AN IMPERFECT PERSON. To choose to love somebody isn't just a strong, spontaneous feeling -- it's a deliberate choice. It is a decision and a promise, and I choose you. Over and over, I choose you. And only you. Happy 10th MetSARY and Happy 8th wedding anniversary. I love you my forever."

