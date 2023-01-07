MANILA – Celebrity twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi made sure to celebrate their birthday a little extra as they brought plus ones during their birthday bash.

Actress Carmina Villarroel shared some photos of their twin’s birthday celebration that featured singer Darren Espanto and artist Kyline Alcantara.

Espanto and Alcantara have been romantically linked with Cassy and Mavy, respectively, as they all openly go out with each other on many occasions.

“Happy Birthday again @mavylegaspi @cassy enjoy the rest of the evening. We love you guys,” Villarroel said in her caption.

“To my @cassy and @mavylegaspi ..I wish the both of you nothing but HAPPINESS. May GOD be with you always,” actor Zoren Legaspi said on his page.

Last September, Espanto expressed his appreciation for the trust given to him by celebrity couple Zoren and Carmina.

In an interview with CinemaNews, Espanto also opened up about the hospitality of the Legaspi family every time he visits Cassy.

"I always feel very shy every time I go to their house and they are very welcoming. Grabe 'yung hospitality po ng mga Legaspi talaga. Wvery time I am there, Tita Mina is always asking kasi 'pinakain mo na ba si Darren?' And even Tito Zoren is like 'oh that's your guest take care of him,' mga ganoon. So it's very funny," Espanto said.

Espanto and Cassy have yet to disclose their relationship status.

