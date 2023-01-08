Wilson Budoy and Russu Laurente during the evaluations of the second mission of "Dream Maker". Screenshots from Dream Maker YouTube channel.

MANILA — Two more "Dream Maker" contestants on Saturday got bonus rank points after emerging as top scorers in their respective groups in the second mission.

For the second mission, the remaining 44 hopefuls are battling it out for the position of best vocals, dancer, and rapper. There are 8 songs: 3 vocal songs, 3 dance songs, and 2 rap songs.

The member with the highest score will get additional 50 points and the best vocals, dancer, and rapper of the batch will get another additional 50 points.

In the Saturday episode, Russu Laurente impressed the judges with his rap skills for the hit track "Kabataan Para sa Kinabukasan" and led Team Upat, followed by Prince Encelan, Julius Ledesma, and Ron Castillo.

"Worth it ‘yung pag-risk ko na sa rap pumunta kasi isa ‘tong kompetisyon, hindi lang dapat isang armas ang meron ka kundi dapat may isa ka pang armas na pwede mong maipakita sa kanila," Laurente said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Team Hypeone disappointed the judges with their vocals singing "Left and Right". Wilson Budoy got the highest score followed by Chie Tan, JM Ronquillo, Jay-R Albino, and Onie de Guzman, respectively.

"I didn’t feel happy honestly I did not prepare enough for this performance. I should have practiced more but I am still very thankful for them that they saw something in me to be rank 1," Budoy said.

"Maybe they wanted to give me another chance and I will definitely do better on the next mission."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Earlier, Drei Amahan, Jeromy Batac, Asi Gatdula, and Pan-pan Rosas got bonus points after their respective group performances.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.