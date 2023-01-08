Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Three "Dream Maker" contestants were announced Sunday as the leaders of the position scores in the second mission.

For the second mission, the remaining 44 hopefuls are battling it out for the position of best vocals, dancer, and rapper. There are 8 songs: 3 vocal songs, 3 dance songs, and 2 rap songs.

The member with the highest score will get an additional 50 points and the best vocals, dancer, and rapper of the batch will get another additional 50 points.

Russu Laurente beat Asi Gatdula in the rap category with the song "Kabataan Para sa Kinabukasan".

"Masaya po and nahihiya po ako kay Asi kasi ang galing po ni Asi eh," Laurente said.

Josh Labing-isa beat Pan-pan Rosas and last mission's top performer Wilson Budoy in the vocal category.

"Sobrang nakakatuwa lang po na isa po ako sa nabigyan po ng 100 points po. Sana po mas dumami po 'yung maniwala sa'kin at bumoto sa'kin," Labing-isa said.

Jeromy Batac is on a roll as he led the dance category to snatch the bonus points from Drei Amahan and Lyle Jangad.

"Napatunayan ko po sa sarili ko na kaya ko pong mag-adjust kaagad from hiphop to K-pop," Batac.

Next week, the remaining 44 contestants will be facing the third ranking and some will be getting the chop.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

