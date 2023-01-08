Photo from Dolly de Leon's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Dolly de Leon was recognized by the National Society of Film Critics at their recent convention held Saturday.

The National Society of Film Critics, which is made up of 62 of the United States' most prominent movie critics, held its 57th annual awards voting meeting online using a weighted ballot system. Fifty-four members participated in the vote.

Based on the list released by the film critic organization, de Leon was the third-best supporting actress with 35 points.

The position was led by Kerry Condon for her role in “The Banshees of Inisherin” with 57 points followed by Nina Hoss for “Tár” with 43 points.

Her recognition from the National Society of Film Critics adds to her multiple accolades including nominations for Golden Globe Awards.



Here is the list of chosen winners of the National Society of Film Critics:

BEST PICTURE

1. “Tár” (61 points)

2. “Aftersun” (49 points)

3. “No Bears” (32 points)

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” (60 points)

2. Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave” (47 points)

3. Jafar Panahi, “No Bears” (36 points)

BEST ACTRESS

1. Cate Blanchett, “Tár” (59 points)

2. Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (38 points)

3. Tilda Swinton, “The Eternal Daughter,” and Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” (27 points)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (57 points)

2. Nina Hoss, “Tár” (43 points)

3. Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness” (35 points)

BEST ACTOR

1. Colin Farrell, “After Yang” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (71 points)

2. Paul Mescal, “Aftersun” (55 points)

3. Bill Nighy, “Living” (33 points)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (45 points)

2. Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway” (35 points)

3. Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (27 points)

BEST SCREENPLAY

1. Todd Field, “Tár” (61 points)

2. Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (42 points)

3. James Gray, “Armageddon Time” (18 points)

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

1. “EO” (43 points)

2. “No Bears” (37 points)

3. “Decision to Leave” (34 points)

BEST NONFICTION FILM

1. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (46 points)

2. “Descendant” (40 points)

3. “All That Breathes” (27 points)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Michał Dymek, “EO” (62 points)

2. Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope” (37 points)

3. Kim Ji-yong, “Decision to Leave” (34 points)

