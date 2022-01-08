Roxanne Barcelo marks son Cinco’s 7th months

Photo from Roxanne Barcelo's Instagram account

Roxanne Barcelo appeared to be enjoying much of her time with son Cinco, who recently turned 7 months.

Barcelo took to Instagram to share Cinco’s milestone with a short update on her first born.

“At 7 months, Cinco is moving all over the place. He is filled with curiosity and zeal. He charges our days with smiles and laughter. We all love this precious being,” she wrote in the caption.

Before the start of 2022, Barcelo introduced to her social media followers her husband, whose identity was kept under wraps since she announced in 2020 that they got married.

Through Instagram, Barcelo posted a picture of their family where her husband Jiggs carried their baby boy.

While it was not the only photo of her husband that she has shared, this was the first one where his face could be clearly seen.

It was in December 2020 when Barcelo revealed on social media that she got married. She did not say when she was engaged and when she tied the knot exactly, even keeping the identity of her husband.

A month after announcing that she was married, the actress through a YouTube vlog entry revealed that she is expecting her first child.

She gave birth to her baby boy last June based on her Instagram Stories post.

