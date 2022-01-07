Andi Eigenmann and her fiancé, Philmar Alipayo, are residents of Siargao, where they have been raising their children. Instagram: @andieigengirl

MANILA — Former actress Andi Eigenmann’s family is among the many displaced from Siargao after the devastation of typhoon Odette in many parts of Visayas and Mindanao in December.

Eigenmann and her fiancé, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, have long resided on the island, where they have also been raising their children.

Their popular vlog, in fact, is called “Happy Islanders,” as it chronicled their life in Siargao — a tropical paradise from many tourists, but to them, home.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Eigenmann admitted “having a tough time assessing how I feel,” in the aftermath of Odette.

“But I realize, nevermind that for now because after all of life’s uncertainty, there's still so much to be grateful for,” she wrote.

Sharing photos of her with Alipayo and their children kids Lilo and Koa at a playground, Eigenmann wrote: “My kids know for sure this is not ‘home’, but having both of us around somehow makes everything better.

“Although soon, papa will be going back to the island again, I am more than happy to focus on our children for the both of us knowing that he is able to help better from there.”

Eigenmann’s family has been staying in Metro Manila over the holidays.

She and Alipayo have been taking part in efforts to help those who are also displaced due to the typhoon, and other restoration initiatives on the island.

“Sincerest thanks for your support in helping us earn enough to help rebuild several families' homes in Siargao by watching our December videos on YouTube!” she said.