Photos from The Kangks Show and Maris Racal's Twitter accounts



Angelica Panganiban’s newest digital series “The Kangks Show” topped the current most-watched list on video streaming platform WeTV Philippines.

The no-holds barred, sex-positive series also made it to the WeTV Hot list and ranked fifth on WeTV US, according to the Facebook post of Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects, the show's co-producer.

“The Kangks Show” is the reunion project of Panganiban and director-writer Antoinette Jadaone, who last worked together in the 2014 hit movie “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Panganiban revealed that she was on vacation in the US when she got the call that the dream project of hers would start rolling soon.

Without thinking twice, the actress cut short her trip and flew home to don a red blazer, and become Doctora Kara Teo, a sex guru who grows increasingly desperate to win back her dwindling TV audience.

“I had to cut short my trip to Los Angeles, kasi sabi nga niya, may project na gagawin. So ni-move ko ‘yung ticket ko. Sabi ko, ‘Naku, Tonette, ‘pag hindi tayo natuloy, friendship over tayo, ah. Mental health ko ‘yung nakasalalay dito, ibabalik mo ako ng Pilipinas, hindi pa ako ready!’” she recalled.

The show within a show is hosted by Panganiban’s character, a sex expert who resorts to gimmicks when she starts losing her viewers to a TikTok star, Cassandra (Maris Racal), whose more accessible language proves to be a hit.

The series tackles a range of sex-related issues, from HIV/AIDS, gender identity, age difference, to premature ejaculation, across its eight episodes released Fridays starting December 17, according to Panganiban.

Tackling sex, she pointed out, is not merely about pleasure, but also about health and social norms surrounding it.

In the raunchy poster, Panganiban was seen almost naked for “The Kangks Show,” complete with phallic and clitoral imagery that hints at the series’ daring storyline.

Joining Racal and Panganiban in the series are Kit Thompson, JC de Vera, and Angeli Bayani.