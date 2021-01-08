Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos' youngest daughter Luna turns 5

MANILA -- Juana Luisa or simply Luna, the youngest daughter of celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, turned 5 on Friday.

In her Instagram page, Santos shared cute photos of their baby girl as she vowed to forever love her.



"Our little potpot, my little sous chef, kikay baby, wacky bunso happy 5th sweetheart! Oh my.. parang hindi ka naman 5.. parang 25 ka na. The way you think, talk and understand are just some of your traits that truly amazes mommy and daddy.. we will forever be grateful for you sweetheart.. we love you forever and ever and ever," Santos wrote.

In an earlier post, Santos revealed that they will be having a Zoom party to celebrate Luna's special day.

Meanwhile, Agoncillo also took to Instagram to share that his youngest daughter turned a year older.



Santos and Agoncillo, who married in 2009, have two other children -adopted daughter Yohan, and biological son Lucho.