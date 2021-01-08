MMFF 2020 is over, but you can still stream these 3 titles via ABS-CBN platforms

‘The Boy Foretold by the Stars,’ ‘Fan Girl,’ and ‘Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim’ remain available to stream beyond the MMFF 2020 period

MANILA — The 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival may be over, but three of its entries, including runaway winner “Fan Girl,” will continue to be available to stream on ABS-CBN platforms.

During the two-week run of the MMFF, the participating films were exclusively available to view on Upstream, for P250 each and with a 24-hour window to watch a title from its first play.

On Friday, producers of “Fan Girl,” “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim,” and “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” announced that the films remain available beyond the festival period, via three new venues.

Starting January 8, the three movies will be accessible on iWant TFC, KTX.ph, and TFC IPTV.

Each title is similarly priced at P250 each, but with an expanded 48-hour window to view it.

The 2020 MMFF saw a first for the 46-year-old festival, with its decision to exclusively stream both full-length and short film entries, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Issues of piracy hounded the festival, as online copies of the film made the rounds on social media. Producers have since coordinated with authorities to track down perpetrators, with at least 15 so far facing raps for illegal distribution of the movies.

