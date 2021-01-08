LOOK: Sharon Cuneta’s ‘happiest birthday ever’ got even better after daughter KC’s surprise

Sharon Cuneta's birthday getaway in Amanpulo was made even better after her daughter KC Concepcion flies in to join. Instagram/@reallysharoncuneta

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta had a birthday to remember.

Not only did she get to unwind away from the “toxic” people in her life via a beach getaway, she was also treated to a sweet surprise by her daughter, KC Concepcion.

On Instagram this Thursday, the Megastar shared that Concepcion —who lives separately from her— took the time to take a couple of flights to Amanpulo just to be with her on her special day.

“KC flew back to Manila from Palawan with our dear friend Tim Yap today to take another flight to the island where I and the rest of the family are!” Cuneta wrote. “She brought me our favorite Strawberry Shortcake and Tim brought me beautiful flowers!”

“What a sweet surprise!”

Cuneta also posted photos of them sharing a hug and Concepcion —whom she had, in the past, opened up about how she would love to spend more time with — kissing her on her cheeks.

This is their second reunion in just a few weeks, following the one back on Christmas Day.

In a post prior about Concepcion’s surprise, Cuneta told her fans that she was already having the “happiest” birthdays ever. “What a happy, glorious day it’s been,” she said.

Cuneta explained that she decided to celebrate in at Amanpulo to “get away and let go of all things and people negative and toxic.”

She didn’t mention anyone in particular, but she said that she “needed” the vacation.

“Thank God for this opportunity and for huge lessons He woke me up to just before the end of the past year! Needed this. The beach, a pool villa. Heck I deserve this!”

