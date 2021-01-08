‘Happy in both, but healthier in one’: Melissa Ricks shares weight loss snap

MANILA — Wanting to inspire her followers to start off the new year with fitness in mind, Melissa Ricks has shared a before and after weight loss snap.

On Instagram this Friday, she posted a pair of photos showing how noticeably thinner she got, with the caption: “I was happy in both photos, but healthier in one.”

She did not reveal how much weight she exactly lost, nor did she give a time frame between the two photos, but the change in her body was apparent.

She explained that she hopes to continue her weight-loss journey this 2021 by focusing on proper eating, getting enough sleep, and taking care of her mental health.

“Let’s continue to inspire each other for a healthier 2021,” she added.

Ricks has long been an advocate for body positivity and fitness, regularly giving updates on social media on how she’s been trying to lose weight. Earlier in the year, she shared how she went from “XXL to almost large” through exercise and more self-love.

One of the methods she tried was the ketogenic diet, a high-fat and low-carb diet.

Ricks last made headlines back in August, when she got engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Michael Macatangay.

