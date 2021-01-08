‘Hanap niyo raw ako?’ Gina Pareño answers Disney’s casting call for Filipino lola

Screen veteran Gina Pareño has expressed interest in auditioning for the role of ‘Lola’ in an upcoming Disney film. Twitter: @yourlolagets

MANILA — Disney is looking for “Lola,” and Gina Pareño thinks she might be a good fit.

In a casting call that circulated online this week, The Walt Disney Company announced it is searching for a Filipino or Filipino-American female, aged 50 to 90 years old, to portray the role of “Lola” in an upcoming film.

Applicants can submit a short video introducing themselves and “sharing a story about their family or favorite activity.”

While the role requires ability to speak English fluently, aspirants are “welcome to share their story in English, Filipino, Tagalog, or any other language spoken in the Philippines,” according to the announcement.

Requirements include immediate authorization to work in the United States, as the “Lola” role will film scenes in Atlanta, Georgia in February 2021.

The search is being held by Sarah Finn Casting, the same group that helped fill roles in “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Perhaps one of the most popular senior actors in local showbiz — she’s even become an unlikely TikTok sensation — Pareño made known her interest in the role on Thursday through social media.

Pasado ba ako pag nag audition ako sa Disney?

RETWEET IF YOU AGREE pic.twitter.com/4UZGMH71r1 — Lolly (@yourlolagets) January 7, 2021

The 71-year-old actress, whose career spans nearly 6 decades, shared on Twitter the casting call and asked her followers, “Pasado ba 'ko 'pag nag-audition ako sa Disney?”

“Retweet if you agree,” she wrote in the tweet that’s so far fetched some 80,000 likes and over 22,000 retweets and quote tweets.

Instagram: @yourlolagets

On Instagram, she addressed Disney. Similarly posting the announcement through a stories update, Pareño told the media giant, “Hanap niyo daw ako?”

It’s unclear whether the “Hintayan ng Langit” actress has submitted her audition video, or whether she is able to work in the US. At the very least, she’s already a popular frontrunner to become “Lola.”

Related video: