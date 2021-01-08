Claire de la Fuente also appeals to Duterte for fair investigation of Dacera case

MANILA -- Veteran singer and businesswoman Claire de la Fuente appealed Friday to President Rodrigo Duterte to help her son, Gregorio Angelo de Guzman and other persons of interest, for the fair resolution of the sensational Christine Dacera alleged rape homicide case.

“As a mother, umaapela rin ako sa ating Pangulong Duterte. Alam kong walang kasalanan ang anak ko,” de la Fuente told ABS-CBN News. “Humihingi ako ng tulong sa Presidente na sana magkaroon ng fair investigation para maprotektahan din ang mga karapatan ng mga inosente! We also want the truth to come out as soon as possible!”

De la Fuente’s appeal followed the controversial call of Sharon Dacera, the mother of Christine, to Duterte in a media interview Thursday.

“Patuloy lang 'yung laban. Hindi ko titigilan habang hindi napaparusahan 'yung gumawa sa anak ko. Tatay Digong, kailangan ko po kayo sa laban na ito,” she said in her statement which trended on social media. “‘Tay... I need more prayers, but 'yung kamay na bakal para sa mga taong gumawa nang ganito karumal-dumal sa anak ko po, Tatay, parusahan niyo na po. Parusahan niyo na po."

De la Fuente also thanked the LGBT community who expressed solidarity for the cause of her son and others involved in the probe of the case which, she anticipates, will be a long and costly process.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa overwhelming support ng LGBT sa paniniwala nilang unfair ang nangyayari at nagiging gender issue ito. Sana maging vigilant pa din tayo dahil nag-uumpisa pa lang ito! Sana lumawak pa ang suporta dahil walang masyadong kaya ang mga batang ito. Humihingi pa sila ng tulong at fund raising para sa litigation,” she said.

The LGBT community and its allies have aired their frustration over a police officer’s “unfair” remark implying that gay men are still capable of raping women, saying it is both alarming and insensitive.

The singer had also recently decried the lack of logic and reason in the ensuing trial by publicity of the case. She is also confident that her son, who helped in reviving Dacera through CPR, is innocent of any wrongdoing in the incident.

"He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time!” she said.

On “TV Patrol” Tuesday, De Guzman disclosed his sexual orientation in his vehement denial of the rape accusation.

“Paano po naging rape? Bakla po ako. Never po ako nakipagtalik sa babae, ever in my life… Hindi ako nati-turn on ng babae,” he said.

Related video: