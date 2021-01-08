Angeline Quinto shares birthday message for late adoptive mother

MANILA -- Singer Angeline Quinto on Friday shared her birthday message to her late adoptive mother Sylvia "Mama Bob" Quinto.

In an Instagram post, Quinto once again expressed her love for her adoptive mother, who passed away in November 2020.

"I miss you everyday Mama. Mahal na mahal kita," she wrote.

In the comment section, fans, friends and fellow celebrities also sent their greetings.

Just last November 26, the singer celebrated her first birthday without Mama Bob.





"Sobrang nakakapanibago, sa totoo lang. Hindi ko alam parang iba ang pakiramdam. Pero alam na alam ko na ayaw ng Mama Bob na malungkot ako. Kaya kahit na kami-kami lang ang nandito sa bahay ngayon, alam ko ang presence ng Mama Bob ko ay patuloy na nararamdaman po namin," Quinto wrote at the time.

Mama Bob had a stroke last September 9. She died months after on November 7.

Quinto said she would always be grateful to Mama Bob for giving her the chance to be her adopted daughter.

"Hinding hindi ako mapapagod sa pagpapasamalat sa 'yo Ma, dahil sa pagkakataong ibinigay mo sa akin para maging anak mo," the singer post earlier.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC