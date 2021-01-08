‘All TVs, computers gone’: Xian Lim reveals ‘nightmare’ robbery of his home

Xian Lim shares a home with his mother and grandparents. Instagram: @xianlimm

MANILA — Actor Xian Lim on Friday revealed that his home was recently robbed.

On Instagram, Lim shared photos showing signs of breaking and entering, including the damaged door, as well as planks with nails apparently used to break open the windows.

That incident took place Wednesday, according to Lim. He narrated that he arrived home to a “nightmare.”

“I saw that a couple windows were shattered, metal grills hammered and filled (sic) down. Pag bukas ko ng pintuan, they left a piece of cloth in the front door (I guess to let me know that the place was robbed prior to entering? I'm not really sure),” he wrote.

“I looked around and saw that all the TVs and computer are gone. They also left two planks with nails sticking out. (I'm assuming that this is what they used to break the windows and the locks in the door..could also be used as a weapon? I dont have answers...).”

Lim estimated that four people ransacked his home. He has already reported the incident to the police. His family is now taking new precautions to keep their home safe, he added.

“At first, there was nothing but fear and hatred running through my me. I feared for my life, my mom, lola and lolo... As time passed by, I became grateful that no one was hurt,” he said.

Addressing those behind the robbery, Lim wrote, “I hope magamit niyo ang perang yan para mapakain ng husto ang pamilya niyo.”

“Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo,” he said.