MMFF 2023 gross receipts now at P1-billion

Moviegoers queue for tickets for the Metro Manila Film Festival at a mall in Quezon City on January 1, 2024. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The combined total gross receipts of the ten movies in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival has reached P1 billion, organizers announced on Sunday.

This comes as the festival enters its final stretch in cinemas, though there are calls for an extension amid long queues and high demand by moviegoers.

"ISANG BILYONG PASASALAMAT … We have reached the 1 BILLION MARK sa box office gross ng 49th METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL," MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said in a statement.

"Ayon sa aming reports, parang Pasko sa mga sinehan ngayon sa dami ng mga taong naghahabol na panoorin ang kanilang paboritong pelikulang Filipino," he added. "Ang hiling ng mga kababayan natin [ay] #ExtendMMFF -- ano sa tingin niyo, kaya ba natin mapangatawanan ito?"

The combined gross ticket sales of the ten MMFF movies reached P700-M just last Wednesday, January 3.

The record box office gross of the MMFF is P1.061-B, a mark set in 2018.

The MMFF movies were honored in an awards night on December 27, with "Firefly" emerging as the Best Picture while Vilma Santos ["When I Met You in Tokyo"] and Cedrick Juan ["Gomburza"] hailed as the Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively.

After the festival, all ten MMFF movies will be brought to Los Angeles, California for the Manila International Film Festival set for January 29 to February 2.

