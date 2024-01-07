Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez share wishes for grandson

MANILA — OPM singers Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez shared their wishes for their grandson, Phineas.

Nievera hopes Phineas will grow up to be a “dreamer”: “I'm a dreamer, I'd love him to be a dreamer. I believe you should have dreams. Never have fear and live on the edge.”



Fernandez said she is “praying” her grandson will inherit her grit: “Gusto ko personality ko. The calmer version is me. Patient. Very focused. Loves to study when I was in school. I'm praying makuha niya.



“She was so careful sa childhood, mature and older than she was,” Nievera added during the iWant ASAP interview.



Phineas, who was born in December, is the child of their son, Robin Nievera with partner Mian Acoba.

“He was a very special Christmas gift in our family. He came early, excited. We expected him January but came almost three weeks earlier. Very welcome surprise,” Fernandez recalled.



The OPM singers shared how their grandchild looks a lot like their son, Robin.



“Sa ngayon ang nakikita ko kamukha niya si Kuya Robin. Tanong mo sino kamukha ni Robin,” Fernandez said.



“Mag-iiba pa 'yan but right now kamukha si Lolo Eddie Fernandez. Malakas dugo ng Fernandez. When I saw him top half is mom, the rest is Robin,” Martin added.



According to Fernandez, she will fly to meet Phineas, as soon her show dates are over.



“Martin was able to see the baby already. Nainggit ako slight. Matagal-tagal pa ako. Tapusin ko shows. Tinitiis ko ‘yan ang term tinitiis and iniipon ko days para 'di bitin, I can stay with them a little longer,” she explained.

