MANILA — The Donny Pangilinan-led film "GG (Good Game) The Movie" is set to hit Philippine theaters this month.

According to an announcement by Star Cinema, the esports-related movie can be viewed starting January 24.

A new poster of "GG (Good Game) The Movie" was also unveiled prior to its release in cinemas.

In "GG (Good Game) The Movie," Pangilinan portrays a passionate e-gamer named Seth and the film delves into the world of competitive gaming, exploring the challenges and triumphs of the esports community.

“Since this is the first esport film in the Philippines we would do our best to give justice to the esports [community] -- the pros, the players, the game, everyone who thinks that it can't be an actual job, an actual career in the future but it really can. You know, I’ve gained so much respect for the industry,” said Pangilinan.

Pangilinan will be joined by his mother Maricel Laxa along with Baron Geisler, Johannes Isler, Iggy Boy Flores, and Gold Aceron.

“[It's] such an honor working with my mom. I think it’s something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It’s something I can show even my kids a movie with my own mom. Seeing her in the spotlight as a young child never expecting that one day I’d actually be in a movie with her,” he said.

Donny is currently in the ABS-CBN primetime series “Can’t Buy Me Love” with Belle Mariano.

"I'm very thankful kasi sobrang supportive ni Belle. She visited the set a couple of times and I think full support siya kasi alam niya na gusto ko talaga gumawa ng movie with my mom and its the dream I’ve had ever since,” said Pangilinan. -- [bold] With a report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

—with a report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: