ABS-CBN highlights Gen Z talents in 'Project Zoomers'

MANILA — ABS-CBN is set to introduce a fresh lineup of Gen Z stars in 2024 through "Project Zoomers," which will stream on their YouTube channel starting January 8.



The panel consists of ABS-CBN Star Magic and TV production head Laurenti Dyogi, who is known as a star maker and former juror in the well-loved artist search "Star Circle Quest;" blockbuster film director Theodore Boborol; and "He's Into Her" director Chad Vidanes.

They will determine who among the young talents will be cast in the online series “Zoomers.”



Vying for the roles of Jiggs, Hope, Kokoy, Atom, and Tania are teen stars Harvey Bautista, Criza Taa, Analain Salvador, Ashton Salvador, and Luke Alford.



Also joining them to try and take a shot at stardom are Star Magic artists Ralph De Leon, Krystl Ball, Erika Davis, Luis Vera Perez, Kei Kurosawa, Hadiyah Santos, Redd Arcega, Noelle Martinex, Reich Alim, plus ex- Dream Chaser Jay-R Albino, Matthew Cruz, and Omar Udin.



"Ang importante sa atin is makuha yung authentic. Sana yung persona at essence nung karakter at nung tao magmatch,” Dyogi explained in the trailer.



“I wanted to see how they individually translate the characters first,” Vidanes said.



The six-episode series promises insights into each artists' journeys, building anticipation for their potential breakthrough in the entertainment industry.



"Project Zoomers" airs daily at 6 p.m. on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel, marking a promising start for the new faces set to shine in 2024.

