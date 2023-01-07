Photos from Elisse Joson's Instagram account

MANILA – There is no better way for actress Elisse Joson to celebrate her birthday than getting a song from her daughter Felize.

Joson turned 27 with a greeting from Felize, her daughter with former partner McCoy de Leon. She also got a surprise from her family, who carried a cake into her room just in time for her birthday.

“Best gift from my angel and family,” she briefly said in the caption.

The actress marked the special occasion amid the confirmation of her separation with De Leon that shook their fans and many netizens.

Netizens went abuzz at the start of the year after several screenshots of an alleged conversation between De Leon and a woman surfaced and turned viral.

Hours after the circulation of the said personal messages, De Leon issued a public apology and in the process confirmed their separation.

In a series of Instagram Stories updates, de Leon wrote: “Sorry po, pasensya na po sa inyong lahat… Hindi po totoo ‘yung mga convo na kumakalat, hindi po ako ‘yun. Pasensya na po ulit.”

He, however, insisted that the primary reason for his breakup with Joson was not another woman. De Leon’s mention of having separated from Joson was also the first time he confirmed that they are no longer together.

“Wala pong [involved] na ibang tao [sa] pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala po kayo,” he wrote in the Stories updates, which were publicly visible for several hours.

“Hindi ko po intensyon [na] manakit ng tao o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko.”

De Leon did not specify the problem which he claimed to be the main reason that led to his split from Joson.

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the “Lucky 7” edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called “McLisse.”

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC