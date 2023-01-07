Comedian Jobert Austria brings night of laughter to Nova Scotia

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Canadians in Halifax, Nova Scotia enjoyed a night of laughter in a post-Christmas show headlined by comedian Jobert Austria.

Austria, who has been living in Canada since before the pandemic, entertained the crowd with his funny observations about life in the country.

"Merong mga Pinoy na pagdating ko rito, sa basketball, eh tinanong ko kung Pilipino. 'Pilipino ka ba?' Sabi niya, 'excuse me?' Hindi ako maintindihan; hindi na nagta-Tagalog. Pagtingin ko, dalawang linggo pa lang pala rito," Austria joked, garnering laughter from the crowd.

(There are some Filipinos, when I came here, at a basketball game, I asked if he's Filipino. 'Are you a Filipino?' He said, 'excuse me?' He couldn’t understand me, he no longer spoke Tagalog. Then it turned out that he’s only been here for two weeks.)

Host Chris De Guzman, also a resident of Nova Scotia, said Filipino Canadians in the Alantic province are really hungry for comedy shows like Austria's.

Producer Joel Santos of Jeepney J Productions noted that they wanted the show to be a new experience for Filipinos in Atlantic Canada.

"Mula nong nag-start akong mag-produce ng shows dito sa Nova Scotia, sa Atlantic, more on music, more on yung mga banda, singers, rappers so parang wala pa akong nakita na nagkaroon ng comedy shows so parang nag-try lang kami," Santos shared.

(From the time that I started producing shows here in Nova Scotia, in the Atlantic, it was more on music, more on bands, singers, rappers so I have not yet seen any comedy shows so it was like we just tried doing it.)

De Guzman, son of the late comedian Teroy De Guzman, said he's amazed at Austria’s stand-up routine especially since comedy now is more challenging compared to the slapstick comedy of his father’s time.

"Yung mga panahon nila noong araw, slapstick eh, papaluin sa ulo, tawanan na mga tao, comedy na yon," he said. "Ngayon marami nang restriction ang mga comedian."

(During those days, it was slapstick, someone will hit you in the head, people will laugh, that’s already comedy... Nowadays, there’s a lot more restrictions for comedians.)

Austria admitted that he got cold feet from doing stand-up comedy several years before but he now feels more comfortable with his act.

"Kailangan, makuha mo lang yung isa, makakuha ka lang ng isa o dalawang tao doon, mahahawa na yun eh kasi alam mo agad, alam ko agad, pagsampa ko kung paano ko sila patatawanin. Bigyan mo lang ako ng tatlong minuto, alam ko na," Austria said.

(You just need one, you just need to get one or two in the audience and the rest will follow. Then I know, once I’m onstage, I already know how to make them laugh. Just give me three minutes and I already know it.)

With the success of Austria's show in Halifax, Santos said Filipinos are asking for another round with 'Kuya Jobert'.

Meantime, Jeepney J Productions has also lined up two more shows for the Filipino Canadian community in Halifax this year featuring 'Nina and Luke' and 'Nobita and Mayonnaise'.