Vince Rillon and Christine Bermas star in 'Siklo.' Handout

MANILA -- Actor Vince Rillon was a mere 16-year-old student when he was accidentally discovered in an event for film directors. At that time, he had no dreams of joining showbiz, although he was a dancer while he was in school. Neither did he plan to embark into an acting career.

When his two elder brothers, who were servers in an event for film directors left behind 100 pairs of spoons and forks, Rillon had to bring the utensils to the venue, where he was spotted by a few directors.

Everything was accidental, but perhaps meant to be.

Award-winning director Mendoza gave Rillon his acting debut in “Captive” (2012), the true-to-life hostage-taking drama at the Dos Palmas Resort in Palawan in 2001. Rillon essayed a minor role in the film.

After nearly a decade, Rillon has worked with Mendoza in other films like “Ma Rosa” (2016), “Mindanao” (2018) and “Resbak” (2021).

The young actor also worked with a number of other directors. Rillon was directed by Sig Madamba Dulay in “Bagahe” (2017), Jason Paul Laxamana in “Fallback” (2017), Lav Diaz in “Lakbayan” (2018), Joel Lamangan in “Rainbow’s Sunset” (2018) and Lawrence Fajardo in “Kintsugi” (2020).

Rillon’s versatility was imparted to him by Mendoza, who always shared nuggets of wisdom to hone his talent. “Sa bawat project na binibigay sa akin, kinakalimutan ko si Vince at lagi kong pinapasok ang character,” Rillon said.

“Kahit sino’ng director, lagi kong tinatanong ang requirements ng character ko. Tapos, humahanap ako lagi ng tao na malapt sa character ko at gagampanan ko. ‘Yun ang lagi kong bitbit kahit sino ang director o artistang makatrabaho ko.”

Immersion is an important technique that Rillon has consistently adapted for the varied roles he has played. “Importante sa akin ang immersion,” he said. “Lagi kong hinahanap ‘yun. Sa indie, laging immersion ang ginagawa kong workshop.

“Lumaki ako sa indie films. Dinadala ko naman ‘yun hanggang sa mainstream. ‘Yung character, lagi kong sinasa-puso. ‘Pag naramdaman ko na at napasok ka na doon, tuloy tuloy na.”

In “Siklo" (Cycle), which starts streaming on January 7 as Vivamax’s New Year offering, Rillon plays a delivery rider, Ringo, who enters into forbidden love with one of his customers, Samara (Christine Bermas), who turns out to be a mistress of Pastor Boy (Joko Diaz), a religious group leader who uses his platform and followers for money laundering.

Rillon refused to admit that going the sexy route is a mere stepping stone to his other projects in the future. “Gusto kong mas tumatak sa akin ang action, like Robin Padilla,” he said.

“Madami nagsasabi sa akin na may angas ako. Maangas magsalita, maangas akong maglakad. ‘Yung body movement ko, may angas talaga.”