Photo from KC Concepcion's Instagram account



Actress and TV host KC Concepcion paid tribute to her mother Sharon Cuneta as the Megastar celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

Concepcion took to Instagram to honor Cuneta by calling her the queen aside from being her first best friend and mother.

“January 6th has always been a special day. Happy birthday to the Queen! My first best friend, my first valentine, my only mama,” she said in the caption.

“May your day be filled with joy, laughter and love. I love you always, and no matter what.”

Last September, Concepcion announced that she will be staying in the US because she has decided to study again.

“Every time pupunta kami ng Los Angeles ng family ko, it was just normally for vacation, for summer school nung bata ako. My cousins lived here and nagsa-summer school ako every year. And now that talagang nag-decide na akong mag-aral ulit, ito, napadpad ako ng LA. Napadpad ako ng America and making the most of my time here,” she added.

Concepcion said she is hoping she made the right decision to go abroad and finish her gemology course.

Meanwhile, Cuneta recently joined the cast of the ABS-CBN primetime series “Ang Probinsyano.”

The Megastar has been portraying the role of Aurora in the program since November 26. Aurora was revealed to be the estranged daughter of Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel) and former love interest of Oscar (Rowell Santiago).

KC is Cuneta’s daughter with Gabby Concepcion. Sharon married Gabby in 1985 at the height of the popularity of their love team before remarrying in 1996 to Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.