Photo from Jinri Park's Instagram account

“Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Jinri Park finally got the chance to wear her wedding gown, two years since she tied the knot.

Park, who got married both in South Korea and in Australia to husband John, took to Instagram to share some snaps of her wearing the wedding dress created by Filipino designer Jun Escario.

“Finally!!! After years of waiting I got to wear my wedding dress made especially for me by the great @junescario,” she said in the caption.

“I didn’t get to do my wedding but this shoot will do and will forever cherish this moment. So glad that my parents were here to join us as well! BIG THANKS TO @byrolfedg for taking this shoot for us,” she added.

Park first married her husband in December 2019 in a Korean wedding ceremony before tying the knot anew at a church in Sydney, Australia in March 2020.

She was clad in a simple white dress, and she wrote in the caption that she is still very much looking forward to the day their planned church wedding with friends and family would push through.

“Today was our wedding day but due to the virus we decided to postpone it. We still went to the church to legally sign the registry and got married. The weather was perfect and we had John's family there to witness,” she told her fans, before reminding them to stay safe during this time of crisis.

Park previously admitted that she felt “upset” over postponing their wedding because of all the stress she had to go through with planning it.

