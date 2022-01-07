James Corden tests positive for COVID-19, halts show

Photo from James Corden's Instagram account

British host and comedian James Corden has postponed the production of his talk show after testing positive for COVID-19.

Corden, however, assured on Instagram that he feels “completely fine.”

“I just tested positive for covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” he said in a short statement.

Due to the turn of events, his show, “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will temporarily be halted for several days.

“The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James,” Corden said.

COVID-19 cases have continued to increase drastically in many parts of the world with the United States tallying almost a million new cases on Monday alone.

In the Philippines, data from the Department of Health (DOH) tallied an all-time high of 40 percent positivity rate and 21,819 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Philippines has reported a total of 2,910,664 cases, of which 77,369 or 2.7 percent were active infections, according to the DOH.

