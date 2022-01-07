BTS member V makes historic sales debut at No. 1 in US

BTS member V

Kim Taehyung rang in the new year with a historic feat in the world’s largest music market.

The BTS member, also known as V, again proved he is at the forefront of the rise of the Hallyu wave in the West, after scoring another first for the K-pop industry.

This time, the idol displayed his massive influence by becoming the very first South Korean solo act to debut a best-seller in the United States.

V’s “Christmas Tree,” an OST for the romcom “Our Beloved Summer,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart (dated January 8), after selling some 23,500 units, according to data reported by MRC Data.

The vocalist’s enchanting piece was unmatched during the tracking week as data revealed the seasonal tune sold twice as many copies as Gayle’s “abcdefu,” the next top seller, which tallied 11,000 downloads.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The soothing record is the artist’s second track to land on the purchase only list. Taehyung first entered the sales ranking in 2020 with his self-penned “Sweet Night,” the closing theme for the wildly popular K-drama “Itaewon Class.”

As part of the pop supergroup BTS, V has landed at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart nine times with “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” “Idol” feat. Nicki Minaj, “Fake Love,” “On,” “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Film Out” and most recently with “My Universe,” with Coldplay.

V is the second member of BTS to open at the highest spot of the Digital Song Sales Chart, following Min Yoongi or Suga, who topped the ranking alongside the late rapper JUICE WRLD for their joint single “Girl of My Dreams.”

“Christmas Tree” also marked the South Korean music industry’s first entry into Billboard’s all-encompassing Hot 100 chart for 2022.

The melodic love song landed at No. 79, making it the third solo track by a BTS member to clinch a spot in the famed ranking after rappers Jung Hoseok or J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” and Suga’s “Daechwita.”

BTS is set to drop a new album this year that will reportedly “opens the door to a new chapter.”

Meanwhile, V is yet to announce the release of his much-anticipated mixtape.