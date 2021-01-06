Wedding bells next? Janella Salvador answers after introducing son with Markus Paterson

Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador pose together during the latter’s maternity pictorial. YouTube: M&J&J

MANILA — Are wedding bells next for Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson, after they revealed being first-time parents together?

This was one of the questions in Salvador’s first interview after she introduced her son with Paterson, Jude, through a vlog chronicling her pregnancy confirmation to her giving birth in the United Kingdom.

“Wala pa, hindi pa kami nagmamadali about that,” the actress told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe. “For now, ‘yung focus namin is to raise Jude muna.”

Only recently, in September 2020, did Salvador and Paterson confirm long-standing rumors that they are a couple.

Salvador gave birth to Jude in October 2020, the couple’s vlog belatedly revealed.

“Markus has been really, really helpful as a father and as a partner,” she said. “Emotionally, he was there to support me when I would have meltdowns. It’s really not easy.”

“He would be my arms and legs, lalo na during my last few stages of pregnancy. Hindi ako makatayo, hirap na hirap na ako maglakad. Wala siyang reklamo. He would do everything for me. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Explaining why she and Paterson opted to initially keep private her pregnancy and Jude’s birth, Salvador said, “I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons.”

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it.”

Salvador, 22, has had a career in the limelight for 8 years.

“It was really hard,” she said. “I was getting comments na, ‘Kinahihiya mo ba? Hindi ka ba proud?’ I don’t think any mom would want to hide her baby.”

Salvador and Paterson, who have been based in the latter’s hometown in England since September, are planning to hold Jude’s baptism in Manila, once lockdown restrictions ease.