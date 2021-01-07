WATCH: Nadine Lustre in sultry live performance of ‘Ivory’

MANILA — Nadine Lustre on Thursday treated fans to a new performance of a track from her album “Wildest Dreams.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

The video of the live performance was released on the YouTube channel of Lustre’s record label Careless Music.

Lustre goes for sultry in the number, which starts with her in bed, and includes choreography seen in “Ivory’s” official music video.

The singer also wears the one of the outfits in the narrative version of “Ivory,” which stars Lustre as a “Diwata” whose relationship with humanity is ruined by their greed.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The performance video was directed by Lox Valiente, with Lustre’s former boyfriend James Reid, who is also Careless Music founder, as executive producer.

Lustre considers “Wildest Dreams” a deeply personal album, as its songs speak about her past experiences, with a message of self-empowerment.