WATCH: Elisse Joson receives birthday surprise from Mccoy de Leon

MANILA -- Actress Elisse Joson thanked actor Mccoy de Leon for making her birthday a special one.



On Thursday morning, Joson, who turned 25 on January 6, took to Instagram to share the birthday video that de Leon made for her.

In the video, de Leon can be seen singing for Joson. The video also includes birthday greetings from Joson's friends like Alexa Ilacad, DJ Chacha and Michelle Vito.



Joson turned emotional while watching de Leon's message for her, where he expressed his love for the actress.

"Hindi ko alam ang sasabihin ko, kung ano lang talaga 'yung nasa loob ng puso ko ang sasabihin ko. Marami kaming nagmamahal sa iyo. Ngayong birthday mo, gusto ko happy ka. Gusto ko lahat ng best para sa iyo. I love you so much, I love you. I love you," de Leon said.

In the caption, Joson wrote: "I wasn't gonna post this but it really made my day. A meaningful birthday gift from miles away. (Iyakin talaga ako pero tears of joy)."

The actress also thanked her friends who greeted her in the video. "It really means a lot seeing your greetings. Mahal ko kayo," she said.

Joson then thanked de Leon for making the surprise video.

"Thank you for singing to me, for getting my friends' messages together, and for making me the happiest today," Joson said.

Reports about de Leon and Joson's reconciliation surfaced in August last year after the actor posted on social media a snap of him kissing the actress on the forehead.

De Leon and Joson's love team called "McLisse" was formed in 2016 during their stint on ":Pinoy Big Brother."

