Tissue becomes Rolex: Vice Ganda's gift prank reminds family of humble beginnings

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Vice Ganda pulled a gift prank on his family members during the holidays, serving as a reminder for all of them that they once lived a humble life before the comedian reaped the rewards of his showbiz career.

In his latest vlog, the "It's Showtime" host gave a glimpse of their Christmas celebration at his massive industrial-style home.

The festivities kicked off with a chef-prepared dinner with steak, prawns, charcuterie, and different kinds of desserts.

Vice Ganda then proceeded to give his gifts one by one, starting with his niece Camille, who received a box of department store underwear.

To her surprise, Camille found a fancier gift hidden in one of the panties -- a pair of earrings.

Vice Ganda's sister Tina similarly got a pair of expensive-looking earrings, which was hidden in a laundry bag filled with So-En panties.

The comedian's nephew Christian and sister Babot respectively got a white gold bracelet and a sparkly rosary, which were also tucked inside seemingly ordinary items.

His mother, meanwhile, seemed initially puzzled upon unwrapping a box of facial tissue from Vice Ganda.

But just like everyone else, Vice Ganda's mom received a rather pricey Christmas gift -- a Rolex watch.

"Minimithi-mithi ko pero hindi ko kayang bilhin," she told her son.

Watch more in iWantTFC

While Vice Ganda did not talk about the prank in his vlog, a part of the video showed the following text: "Relevance of So-En panty to remind them of their humble beginnings."

Toward the end of the clip, Vice Ganda shared why he went all out with his gifts for Christmas, noting that he did not get to spend a lot of time with his family because of the pandemic.

He said the events of 2020 made him realize that there is no uncertainty in life.

"Di ko alam kung anong mangyayari bukas. 'Di ko alam kung hanggang saan at hanggang kailan aabutin ang mga hinaharap nating krisis. Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko, hangga't may pagkakataon, ibibigay at ipapadama ko na sa mga taong mahal ko -- lalong-lalo na sa Nanay ko -- ang anumang makapagpapasaya sa kanila," he said.

"Di na ako magpapapatumpik-tumpik pa. 'Di ako manghihinayang. 'Di ako mag-aalinlangan. Dahil walang kasiguraduhan ang panahon," he continued. "Baka 'di ko na magawa bukas, kaya sisimulan ko nang gawin ngayon. At sa sa araw-araw hanggang may bukas."

Comments from touched viewers poured in on the video, which has gained over 1.6 million views in less than a day.

Many praised Vice Ganda for his generosity to his family and even his staff, with some saying he deserves to be "blessed" with a successful career in showbiz.

Related video: