Meet the new girls of the expanded ‘Gold Squad’

MANILA — From four members, The Gold Squad is expanding to include 12 more, and from hereon will be known as The Squad Plus.

The Gold Squad was originally comprised of Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri, the teen cast of “Kadenang Ginto.”

The hit ABS-CBN drama — which aired during the network’s afternoon “Kapamilya Gold” block, hence the group’s name — concluded in February 2020.

Beyond the series, The Gold Squad remained popular through its regular vlogs and digital offerings, with the tandems of Brillantes and Fedelin (Sethdrea), and Diaz and Echarri (KyCine) amassing their own loyal fanbase.

Now, six girls and six boys are joining the freshly rebranded The Squad Plus, totaling 16 members.

This week, the girls were finally introduced through a vlog entry where they each shared 10 facts about them.

Alyanna Angeles may be familiar to loyal Kapamilya viewers, having appeared in numerous series as a child. Notably, she was the young Kim Chiu in “Ikaw Lamang.”

Sam Cruz is following in the footsteps of her celebrity parents Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano. Aside from The Squad Plus, she is also currently seen as a semi-regular performer on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” alongside squad mate Anji Salvacion.

Salvacion, who hails from Siargao, first made a splash in 2019, when her audition in “Idol Philippines” went viral. While she didn’t make it to the live rounds, she now has plenty of opportunities to share her talent as a squad member.

Danica Ontengco, a social media influencer who has been vlogging since she was 10, was part of Brillantes’ onscreen “barkada” in “Kadenang Ginto,” as the conniving Nadia.

Margaux Montana, meanwhile, is going full-time in showbiz after clinching her first stint as a commercial model in 2018. Similarly, Angelica Lao, a fashion model since the age of 13, is poised for stardom as part of The Squad Plus.

The six new boys — Renshi de Guzman, KD Estrada, Jimuel Pacquiao, Nio Tria, Raven Rigor, and Lance Carr — will introduce themselves in an upcoming vlog on the squad’s YouTube channel.

Fans can expect fresh content from the new faces on Mondays, from SethDrea on Wednesdays, and from KyCine on Fridays, according to the group.

