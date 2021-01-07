LOOK: New ‘Slam Dunk’ movie announced

MANILA — It was recently voted as the third most popular manga of all time in Japan.

And you can bet that those who did pick “Slam Dunk” in the survey will be delighted to know that their beloved series is getting a new movie, as announced this Thursday.

Its creator Takehiko Inoue, himself, broke the happy news on Twitter.

You can check out his post below:

A website for the movie was also launched, although there’s no details in it yet barring the involvement of Toei Animation, the same production studio behind the manga’s anime series adaptation in the 90s.

A promotional poster featuring the art of "Slam Dunk" creator Takehiko Inoue.

“Slam Dunk” follows the story of a bad boy named Sakuragi, who joins a high school basketball team to impress a girl, only to discover his love for the game.

It is one of best-selling manga titles in history, with over 120 million copies sold. It also ranked as the third top manga of all time, according to a survey this past week by a Japanese TV station, behind only “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and “One Piece.”

Its popularity in the Philippines can be attributed to the airing of its 1993 anime on local TV.

The new movie will be the series’ fifth, following the four films released from 1994 to 1995.

