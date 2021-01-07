'I will eternally be grateful': Sharon Cuneta thanks fans as she turns 55

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta made a short video dedicated to her fans as she thanked them for still being around as she turned 55 years old.

In her Facebook page, Cuneta began the clip by reflecting on the year that has been and how it made an impact not just on her, but on everyone.

“It’s 2021. 2020 was not a good year for the whole planet. I will take the lessons I learned from 2020’s experiences, from the loss of freedom for all of us, the loss of loved ones, the loss of jobs, maybe some of you lost faith in God. I pray that you return to Him,” she said.

Cuneta stressed the importance of having a strong faith especially during these trying times because God “is, was and always will be in control of the things we are not in control of.”

Cuneta also encouraged her followers to keep their heads up high as the “dawn will break when it’s darkest.”

“So the lowest point, once you’ve hit it, there’s nowhere else to go but up. Because life is a cycle, parang gulong. Taas, baba. Hindi puwedeng laging perpekto. Tandaan niyo, 'yung good times at 'yung mga perpektong panahon, masasayang panahon, hindi puwedeng tumagal ng habambuhay. Ang nalilimot natin minsan, 'yung malulungkot, masasakit at masasamang panahon, hindi rin puwedeng tumagal habambuhay,” she said.

Sharing her birthday wish, the screen veteran said it is her prayer that 2021 will be “a much brighter, much better year for all of us and the years that will come.”

“Huwag natin lilimutin ang hirap na pinagdaanan natin para mas prepared tayo sa mga dadating na mga problema lalo kung maliliit lang compared sa COVID-19. Baka mas pinatibay lang tayo ng nandito pang pandemya na malapit na sa awa sa Diyos na malabanan natin,” she said.

Cuneta then addressed her Sharonians directly, declaring how precious they all are to her.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I cannot believe I am celebrating my 55th birthday still with you,” she said.

“To all my Sharonians, you are all so precious to me. You have made this life possible for me and my family. You have made so many of my dreams come true. Next to God and my family and my friends\, I am grateful to all of you and will eternally be,” she said.

After having done 60 movies and a number of albums through the years, Cuneta teased her fans that she is set to do a few more films and another album soon.

