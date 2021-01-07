Bianca Gonzalez, Frankie Pangilinan apologize for 'rape' tweets in relation to Dacera's death

MANILA – Bianca Gonzalez and Frankie Pangilinan took to social media to apologize after they helped “spread misinformation” following the death of 23-year-old flight attendant Christine Dacera.

On Twitter, Gonzalez acknowledged that she was one of the people who posted using the term “rape” and the hashtag #JusticeForChristineDacera “because the authorities said it was rape.”

“I feel ashamed but also so confused with the conflicting reports. The call for justice remains, but justice to find the truth for both Christine and the accused,” she said.

Gonzalez also expressed her sympathies for the Dacera's family and friends, and those who might have been falsely accused.

“What a nightmare this must be. I sincerely apologize for my tweet that added to the noise that it was ‘rape.’ Sana lumabas ang katotohanan,” she added.

My sympathies go out to Christine Dacera's family and friends, to everyone who might have been falsely accused in the news, what a nightmare this must be. I sincerely apologize for my tweet that added to the noise that it was "rape." Sana lumabas ang katotohanan 🙏🏽 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) January 6, 2021

Like Gonzalez, Pangilinan said she is also “absolutely sorry.”

“Before i sleep i’d just like to reiterate how absolutely sorry i am for helping to spread misinformation :(( the authorities’ statements were misleading and confusing (and still are) so i hope you can understand. regardless, rape will never be okay, though,” she said, unedited.

“It’s really eating me up guys i read through articles before tweeting but i should have waited knowing how the authorities function nowadays it’s sick and sad i’m really really sorry,” she added.

before i sleep i’d just like to reiterate how absolutely sorry i am for helping to spread misinformation :(( the authorities’ statements were misleading and confusing (and still are) so i hope you can understand. regardless, rape will never be okay, though — kakie (@kakiep83) January 6, 2021

Explaining that she got caught up in the outrage, Pangilinan vowed to do better.

“I’ve deleted all of the misleading tweets but i stand by everything i said re: respecting girls, and i hope christine still gets the justice she deserves. it’s still a heartbreaking and gut-wrenching way to start the year. I’m just really sorry,” she said.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious in the bathtub of a Makati City hotel after celebrating the New Year. She was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was declared dead-on-arrival.

Police initially ruled the cause of Dacera's death as ruptured aortic aneurysm after an autopsy, but later eyed rape with homicide after finding scratches and bruises on her body, with suspicion of sexual abuse.

The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday ordered the release of 3 suspects from police custody, saying more evidence is needed to prove that 23-year-old Dacera was raped and killed.

