'Best gift': Janella Salvador shares adorable photos of son Jude

MANILA – Janella Salvador is an image of a doting mom as the 22-year-old actress shared photos of her son Jude in her Instagram page on Wednesday, as she expressed her delight over being a first-time mother.

“You’re the best gift I’ve ever received, Jude,” Salvador wrote in the caption, accompanying it with a heart emoji.

The photos show Jude lying in bed wearing a green winter outfit.

Several celebrities commented on Salvador’s post, with all of them gushing about how adorable Jude looks. Among them are Erich Gonzales, Luis Manzano, Jane Oineza, Sam Concepcion and Richard Yap.

Salvador and her boyfriend, actor Markus Paterson, welcomed Jude in October 2020.

“Markus has been really, really helpful as a father and as a partner,” she told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe. “Emotionally, he was there to support me when I would have meltdowns. It’s really not easy.”

“He would be my arms and legs, lalo na during my last few stages of pregnancy. Hindi ako makatayo, hirap na hirap na ako maglakad. Wala siyang reklamo. He would do everything for me. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Explaining why she and Paterson opted to initially keep private her pregnancy and Jude’s birth, Salvador said, “I wasn’t hiding it for selfish reasons.”

“I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy it.”

“It was really hard,” she said. “I was getting comments na, ‘Kinahihiya mo ba? Hindi ka ba proud?’ I don’t think any mom would want to hide her baby.”

Salvador and Paterson, who have been based in the actor's hometown in England since September, are planning to hold Jude’s baptism in Manila, once lockdown restrictions ease.

