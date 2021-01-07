‘Ang bakla, pag nakainom, nagiging lalaki’? Ogie Diaz’s answer to cop’s remark goes viral

Ogie Diaz has five daughters with his wife of 20 years, Georgette del Rosario. Instagram: @ogie_diaz

MANILA — Talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz, who is openly gay and has a wife with whom he has five children, responded on Thursday to the controversial remark from a police officer that gay men are capable of raping women, with a call for competence and integrity — and a pinch of humor mentioning his sex life.

Makati City police chief Col. Harold Depositar made the statement last Tuesday, in relation to the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, which the national police had considered “solved” after reporting it as a rape-slay case before the city prosecutor ordered the release of the suspects, for lack of evidence.

Depositar’s comment came after Gregorio de Guzman, a friend of Dacera whom the police tagged as a suspect, called the accusation of sexual abuse “absurd,” emphasizing he is gay and is not sexually attracted to women.

“Lalaki pa din sila,” Depositar had said. “May instinct ‘yan and… you know, lalo na if you’re under the influence of intoxicating alcohol, and kung may presence of drugs pa — lalo na.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Depositar’s statement immediately made the rounds on social media, with groups denouncing it as “insensitive” and “ignorant.” It also sparked a meme among gay men who shared photos of themselves before and after drinking alcohol.

Other reactions tagged Diaz as a supposed “example” of a gay man capable of having sexual intimacy with a woman. To this, Diaz answered with humor, but with clarification about details of his personal life.

“Bakit ako ang ginagawang sampol sa ‘Ang bakla, pag nakainom, nagiging lalake din’?” he wrote on Facebook. “Una, kahit itanong nyo sa misis ko, hindi ako umiinom ng nakalalasing na inumin. At ginawa namin ang aming limang anak nang hindi ako lasing.”

Diaz, who identifies as gay, has been married to his wife, Georgette del Rosario, for 20 years. They have five daughters together.

“Pero totoo sa akin 'yung when it comes to intimacy kineso eh para din akong straight barako. Pero after cumming to town, titikwas na naman ang mga daliri ko,” he said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Turning serious on the matter of Dacera’s case, Diaz wrote, “Sa mga kapulisan natin, husayan na lang po natin ang imbestigasyon.”

“Hanapin na lang po natin ang katotohanan at tulungan nyo na lang po ang pamilya ng biktima at mga sangkot na makamit ang hustisya sa maintrigang pagkamatay ng flight attendant.”

“Bumabagsak na po ang morale ng mga kapulisan dahil sa maling opinyon at baluktot na katapangan ng ilan. Dapat pag pulis ang pinag-uusapan, kasunod nang deskripsyon diyan ay proteksyon at seguridad — hindi takot at pangamba.

“Pwede naman nating iangat ang dignidad at integridad ng kapulisan eh. Pero nagsisimula 'yan sa kanilang hanay, pupuri lang kami kung may kapuri-puri,” he said.

Diaz’s post went viral on Thursday, and as of writing already had some 10,000 reactions.

“Teka,” he wrote as a postscript. “Ba’t napunta na sa pulis ang usapan? So 'yun nga, mahusay din po ako in bed, charot.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC