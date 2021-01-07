'10 weeks to go for me': Rachelle Ann Go flaunts bigger baby bump

MANILA -- Theater actress Rachelle Ann Go gave her followers a look of her now bigger baby bump 30 weeks into her pregnancy.

In an Instagram post, Go can be seen cradling her belly while wearing an all-white dress and a megawatt smile.

“30 week bump = Lockdown 3.0. Yup!!! UK is on national lockdown again,” she wrote at the beginning of her caption.

Despite the situation, Go still managed to send out a message to other pregnant moms like her as she expressed her excitement over becoming a first-time parent.

“To all the preggy moms out there - Enjoy this moment at home, prepare for the times ahead, spend quality time with husband, and keep sleeping because when the baby arrives you know what will happen. 10 weeks to go for me,” she said.

Go first announced her pregnancy through a vlog released in late November. She is based in London with her husband, Martin Spies.

In a previous Instagram post, the 34-year-old admitted that she was initially "reluctant" to pray for a baby.

She also shared a message for women who, like her, are also "scared to face motherhood."

"It's okay to feel that way and acknowledge that. It is really scary but remember, we are strong women. Don't let other people's experiences turn you off (I've heard so many horror stories), our bodies are all different. We can all cope. You can cope with it," she said.

