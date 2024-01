Screenshot of Arcane's trailer. Courtesy: Netflix.



Netflix on Friday gave a first look of the trailer for Arcane Season 2, the animated League of Legends series.

The trailer features the alchemist Singed undergoing a blood transfusion, holding a pocket watch as he fades out of consciousness.

The series was first announced in 2019 and released last November 2021, and has been described as one of the best game adaptations in recent history.

Arcane Season 2 will be released in November this year.