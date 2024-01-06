Melinda Verga misses 'Canada's Drag Race' S4 finale

Melinda Verga. Photo from Melinda Verga's Instagram account.

Filipina drag queen Melinda Verga missed the finale of "Canada's Drag Race" season 4 after ending her journey on Friday.

In the eighth episode of the show, the five remaining queens were tasked to give a makeover to their loved ones.

Venus and Aurora Matrix received praises but Denim stood out and got her first win.

Melinda Verga landed in the bottom with Nearah Nuff and had a lipsync battle to "I Didn't Come Here Just To Dance" by Carly Rae Jepsen.

The Filipina queen ended her in 5th place with one win under their belt for the iconic 'Snatch Game' challenge.

"I feel very, very happy to come out as the first Edmonton queen on 'Canada's Drag Race.' I hope everyone at home be proud of what I've accomplished," Melinda said.

"It doesn't matter how many time you fall, pick yourself back up and when you find that joy in your heart, pay it forward," she added.

Kiki Coe earlier ended her journey with 1 win under her belt for the design challenge.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

