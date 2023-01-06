Trina 'Hopia' Legaspi, husband expecting baby girl

MANILA -- Actress Trina "Hopia" Legaspi and her husband Ryan Jarina are expecting a baby girl, the Kapamilya actress revealed in her latest vlog.

After sharing the highlights of their gender reveal party attended by their family, loved ones and friends, Legaspi and her husband expressed their excitement in welcoming the arrival of their baby.

"Sobrang saya ng aming gender reveal/wedding. Two-in-one celebration na talaga ito. And, of course, Ryan cried. ... Super happy kami na it's a girl," Legaspi said.

In the video, Legaspi's husband can be seen crying tears of joy.

It was last October the former “Goin’ Bulilit” star confirmed her pregnancy with Jarina.



The couple tied the knot in November 2021.

Legaspi is known for her stint on “Goin’ Bulilit.” She was in the batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes.

She postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

Legaspi returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic.

