'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

American actor Noah Schnapp on Thursday came out as gay in a TikTok video.

Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers, a closeted gay teen on hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," made the announcement as he posted a video of him on TikTok.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound - princessazula0

In the caption, he wrote: "I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought."

Written in the video were words: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

Last July, after the final two episodes of the 4th season of "Stranger Things," Schnapp confirmed to Variety that his character Will Byers is gay.