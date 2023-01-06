MANILA -- Veteran actress-singer Sharon Cuneta is celebrating her 57th birthday on Friday, January 6.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Cuneta uploaded snaps taken from her birthday salubong with the Sotto family.

Cuneta is the daughter of the late Pasay mayor Pablo Cuneta and Elaine Gamboa, the sister of veteran actress Helen Gamboa, wife of former senate president Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

"Birthday Eve with my Sotto family!!!" Cuneta wrote in one of her posts.

Cuneta also shared videos of her pre-birthday dinner with the Sottos.

During the campaign for the May 2022 elections, Cuneta acknowledge a rift with the Sottos as her husband Francis Pangilinan and her uncle both vied for the vice president position.

But right before the May elections, Cuneta shared her message for Sotto, whom she calls "Daddy."

"Thank you for embracing me when I saw you. Thank you for saying 'I love you' back. I love you very much, Dad, but this has been...I hope this doesn't divide our family, our families. Mama Helen, the only peace I find in my heart is that you would have done the exact same thing for Daddy, if you would have been in my shoes. After all, you raised me also, and I'm so much like you, 'cause I am your eldest," she previously said.

"I love you very much and I miss you. My sisters, I miss you and I love you with all my heart. Gi, I love you my brother," Cuneta added.

A month after the elections, Cuneta was reunited with Sotto and her aunt.

Cuneta shared photos of their reunion on Instagram where she can be seen in tight embraces with Sotto and Gamboa. She also got to bond with her cousins, whom she’s always considered her sisters.

