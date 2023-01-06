Ogie, Regine meet up with Michelle van Eimeren, kids after 3 years

After three years since the pandemic, singer-composer Ogie Alcasid have bonded again with his former wife Michelle van Eimeren and their children Leila and Sarah.

On Instagram, Alcasid shared photos of him with Van Eimeren and their daughters. Also seen in the posts are Alcasid's present wife, singer Regine Velasquez, and their son Nate.

"After 3 long years, we are all together again. By God’s grace. #family," Alcasid captioned one of his posts.





Van Eimeren, who represented Australia in the 1994 Miss Universe pageant held in the Philippines, was married to Alcasid in 1996. Their marriage was annulled in 2007.

Alcasid and Velasquez, meanwhile, were married in 2010, while Van Eimeren also re-married a year earlier to Mark Morrow.

Van Eimeren and Alcasid, as well as their respective partners, have maintained close relationships. In fact, Van Eimeran and Morrow are godparents to Nate.

