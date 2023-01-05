Heart Evangelista spends time with husband Chiz Esucdero in Japan. Instagram: @iamhearte]

MANILA – Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista is enjoying her vacation in Japan with husband Chiz Escudero and his children, as seen in her latest social media updates.

After releasing several snaps of Escudero’s twins, Evangelista made sure to flex her senator-husband too on Instagram.

Evangelista and Escudero flew to Tokyo just after they welcomed the New Year — a development that ended months-long rumors claiming that they have separated.

Evangelista had greeted her followers on New Year's Eve with a family picture showing her with Escudero and his kids.

One of the photos showed Evangelista and a beaming Escudero holding hands, indicating the two remain very much together despite persistent rumors that they have separated.

Rumors of the breakup trace back to Evangelista’s September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.



