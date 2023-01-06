Arjo Atayde at the set of 'Topakk'

MANILA -- In 2020, Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes teamed up for the first time in the Kapamilya mini-series “24/7.” This 2023, the two artists are back in the action-packed movie “Topakk” under the direction of Richard Somes.

“I don’t wanna spoil pero nagkasugat-sugat. May mga hiwa-hiwa. May nga pasa. Thank God, hindi nabalian ng buto,” Atayde said on doing his most challenging movie ever.

“Topakk” is a gritty, top-to-the-core action picture with uncompromising violence that depicts the true image of the society today.

“We have a very important message to send sa audience. Very interesting ‘yung story kaya ang hirap mag-no kay direk Richard,” Atayde said during a set visit in Montalban, Rizal.

“It’s a very well thought of concept by direk Richard. I’m just lucky to be on board, to be doing a project with direk Richard.”

The film follows the story of an ex-special forces operative (Atayde) suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), who -- in his bid for redemption as a security guard -- attempts to save the life of a woman (Montes) who is being hunted by a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel. The twisted narrative finds Atayde’s character waging a war with his own inner demons and those that exist in reality.

“I watched videos sa YouTube about people suffering from PTSD. I studied my role. Nung binigay sa akin ang role, I told direk na mag-send ng videos sa akin and I watched them bago matulog. ‘Yun ang assignment ko. At least once a day, either day or night, make sure to watch these videos," Atayde said.

“This is my playground. I’m enjoying what I’m doing. Ang dami ko nang natutunan throughout the years. Apply-apply lang.

“Ang lagi ko lang namang nire-request sa manager is huwag ma-repeat ‘yung role. If ma-repeat man, at least magkaiba ng plot, lines, character development. As much as possible ayaw ko nung nauulit na role. Anything basta ‘wag maulit,” Atayde said.

About the title of the film, Atayde gave his definition: “Topakk, for me, is ‘yung usual na init ng ulo, or sorry for the word, ‘yung sira-ulo. Pero lahat ba ng may topak ay sira-ulo talaga? Maybe they are misunderstood. Maybe there are no enough support.”

Arjo Atayde and Sid Lucero film a scene from 'Topakk.' Josh Mercado

Ultimately, the goal of "Topakk" is to help inspire a new generation of filmmakers to reinvigorate the action genre and make it more relevant to present-day context, struggles, and realities -- to create the kind of action films that will mirror society as it is today, hopeful in the face of constant struggles and hostilities.

“We’re just here to really put quality films and series,” Atayde said.

Atayde was all praises when asked about working with Somes and Montes.

“Direk Richard is so intense. Sobrang intense n’ya na super passionate na tipong hihiga sa putik at ie-explain n’ya ang eksena. Kung umuulan ang eksena, pati s’ya basa na rin. He’s very passionate. He knows what he wants like sa fight scenes kapag awkward ‘yung suntok, alam n’ya. At ako talaga, listener talaga ako. I always listen to the captain,” he said.

“Sobrang galing and professional ni Julia. Ito, kakaibang Julia talaga. Trust me. Her character. Her words. Ang daming bago sa kanya rito. She really brought her A-game. Ang galing n’ya. She really did something different. Lalo na sa action scenes n’ya,” he added.

Being a congressman, producer, and actor, how does he takes care of his well being?

“I take a day off at least once a week and usually Sunday. Unless mayroong importanteng events sa District. But kung wala, I really relax on Sunday. Family time. I really make sure naman na I work Monday to Friday sa District 1,” he said.

With his sister Ria Atayde at the helm of Nathan Studios, "Topakk" is co-produced with Wilfredo Manalang of Fusee, Somes’ Strawdogs Studio Production, and Michaelangelo Masangkay and Fernando Henna of Toronto-based post sound house Theo & Atlas Productions Inc.

“Dahil nga po nasa public service ako, it’s more of Ria and my Mom. They are very hands on sa Nathan Studios. Definitely ang support ko now is when we talk as a family based on creative inputs, suggestions. It’s really a collaboration especially now that we are working with brilliant people sa industriya," he said.

“We’re making suggestions pero si Mommy pa rin ang nasusunod,” he jokingly said. “Kidding aside, she always listens. It’s collaborative.”

Producer Sylvia Sanchez added, “Masarap mag-produce kapag nakikita kong magaling ang mga artista.”

“Topakk” will have its international release first.