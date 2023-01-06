MANILA -- It seems all is well between actress Sofia Andres and her partner Daniel Miranda amid rumors that they have broken up.

This after Andres posted on social media on Friday morning snaps of her and Miranda bringing their 3-year-old daughter Zoe to a dental clinic.

On Thursday, Miranda also turned to social media to express his love for Andres and their child, as he uploaded a sweet snap of the two in an Instagram Stories post.

"Through thick and thin, I love you both very much," Miranda wrote.

Rumors circulated last month that Andres and Miranda have called it quits after they posted separate snaps with their daughter during the holidays.

Andres gave birth to Zoe in November 2019 in Australia. However, it was only in June 2020 when she revealed that she is already a mom.



Currently, Andres is part of ABS-CBN's primetime series "The Iron Heart."

